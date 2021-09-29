Reverend Owusu Bempah’s aide arrested by Police

Bright Bercahie, 30, suspected to be an aide to Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International Accra, has been arrested.

A statement signed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director, Public Affairs , Ghana Police Service, and Copied the Ghana News Agency said Bright had been charged with the offences of threats of death, offensive conduct and the possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

It said the suspect was seen in a widely circulated video, brandishing a weapon and issuing threats of death to police officers and other persons.

The statement said a weapon had been retrieved from him for ballistic examination to aid further investigations.

“He will soon be arraigned before court”, the statement said.

The statement thanked the public for their continued support as Police continued to pursue its constitutional mandate of maintaining law and order.