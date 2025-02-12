Sammi Awuku Urges Reversal of Revoked Appointments, Defends Workers’ Rights

Member of Parliament for Akuapim North, Sammi Awuku, has condemned President Mahama’s recent directive to annul public sector appointments made after December 7, 2024, calling on the government to reverse the decision.

Speaking via a lengthy Facebook post, Awuku argued that those who secured appointments through a rigorous selection process are not second-class citizens and have an unequivocal right to work.

Awuku contended that the termination of these appointments violates the economic rights of the affected individuals as enshrined in Article 24 of the 1992 Constitution and runs counter to Sustainable Development Goal 8, which seeks to promote full, productive employment and decent work for all. “Mr. President, this is a Dangerous Precedent! Kindly reverse it!” Awuku wrote, emphasizing that the future of Ghanaian youth, for whom job security was a key campaign promise, is now at risk.

The controversial decision stems from a circular issued on February 10, 2025, by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, which ordered all heads of government institutions to nullify appointments made by the previous Akufo-Addo administration after December 7, 2024. According to the circular, these last-minute recruitments were considered noncompliant with established good governance practices and principles—a claim that Awuku disputes, noting that many of these processes began well before the December elections.

Awuku recalled that similar proposals in the past, such as when Hon. Osafo-Marfo suggested reversing appointments after the 2016 elections, were rejected on constitutional grounds. “Why is it different today?” he questioned, arguing that the current move not only undermines the integrity of the recruitment process but also risks politicizing public service by tying employment to the ruling party rather than individual merit.

Critics of the government’s decision warn that such actions set a dangerous precedent, one that could erode public trust and discourage talented individuals from pursuing careers in the civil service. For Awuku, the current directive sends a message that loyalty to a political faction outweighs the commitment to fairness and continuity in governance. As debates intensify over the role of partisanship in public sector employment, Awuku’s call to reverse the decision underscores the need for modern governance that upholds constitutional guarantees and places the nation’s interests above political expediency.