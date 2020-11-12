The Convention People’s Party (CPP) Presidential Candidate, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is calling on the ruling government as a matter of urgency to swiftly review and revert the Ada-Songhor salt deal.

He disclosed that recently Parliament approved some new leases covering more than 150 square miles to one single company in the form of a monopoly.

He said it’s believed that this company called Electrochem is owned by MacDan.

According to him “these particular resources existed to serve the people of this country” and should not be given to a single individual.

Mr. Greenstreet says the area has 2.3billion potential tonnes of salt that can be produced in the area which is needed for sale in the petrochemical area.

The CPP flagbearer pointed out that the area has other potential avenues such as tourism among others that can be explored to boost the economic development of the area.

He says the CPP is not against indigenous participation, however, the national assert should not be given to a single individual.

He said CPP’s interest is for the country to get the needed revenue to bring the required development to the nation, hence the women and indigenes should be allowed the full benefits.

“If you go to Singapore 90% of the land is owned by State, 85% of the housing is provided by the government housing cooperation, and one area they generate revenue is from the Singapore airline,” he disclosed.

Mr. Greenstreet stated that the government must develop strategies that would position the nation to be economically independent.

“At the moment we are not economically independent, the state doesn’t have enough resources to prosecute the kind of development and hope to the people that we needed to do,” the CPP flagbearer disclosed.

He said, this, is as a result of poor policies and the level of corruption that has engulfed the nation.

“Therefore, that is why we believe it’s time for a change to bring in new policies that can work for the benefit of the people of Ghana,” he added.