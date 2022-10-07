Review match scandal decision – Ashantigold Legends Association charges GFA

Ashantigold Sporting club has expressed dissatisfaction in the recent ruling by the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the club’s involvement in some match-fixing scandals.

Ashantigold and Inter Allies were caught in a match fixing scandal in the match day 34 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

The GFA having reviewed the scandal demoted Ashanti based club to the Division Two League and have recently been banned from involving in all sporting activities after being caught in some misconducts.

A statement from the Legends Association of Ashantigold expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision of the GFA and and the subsequent decision to suspend the club.

It said, “This review request has become necessary amidst several inconsistencies identified in the decision of the GFA appeals committee on the match fixing allegations, including but not limited to the absence of a specific article quoted that found the club, Ashantigold as an entity guilty, as well as inconsistencies in stated regulations and corresponding sanctions”.

According to the association, the decisions raised above and a recent ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), to suspend all sanctions against players who were involved in the scandal, serves as a hint for the GFA to review their decision against the club.

It stated that, Ashantigold football club had contributed to the success story of the GFA for sometime now, producing some top notch players for the various national team sides in Ghana which makes the club relevant in the Ghanaian sports fraternity.

“We cannot say the likes of Simon Addo, Fatau Dauda, C.K Akornor, Sammy Adjei, Stephen Baidoo, Kamara Dini, Augustine Arhinful, Shaibu Yakubu, Yaw Akyeampong, Ofosu Amoah, Nana Arhin Duah, Mubarak Wakaso, Opoku Agyemang and Nii Afo Dodoo to name just a few never existed.” It added.