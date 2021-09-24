Review: Mr Drew opens up on inspiration behind new album “Alpha”

Mr. Drew has over the years built a reputation of being one of the most vibrant young artistes in the country and his recently released “Alpha” album showcases his sublime vocal prowess and songwriting abilities.

The 12-track album which has some impressive numbers on Boomplay features a talented line-up of artistes includes Victor AD, Seyi Shay, Raybekah, Kidi, Kelvyn Boy and Kwabena Kwabena.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Drew who is the reigning New Artiste of the Year said the album seeks to consolidate his stature as one of the best emerging artistes having produced some back to back hits over past few years.

“Having been dropping back-to-back hits, I felt it was an opportune time to release an album to properly kick start my journey to greatness and the response has been good since I released it,” he said.

The album opens with an inspirational tune titled “One by One” featuring Victor AD talks about his journey in the music industry and how God as aided his journey as he counts his blessings.

Mr. Drew goes on soul searching mission on the second song titled ” Falaa” and the third song” Some More” featuring Seyi Shay would certainly arouse emotions of music lovers.

Mr. Drew turns up the party mood with “Fo” featuring Kwabena Kwabena, a very well-crafted Highlife masterpiece that would keep your feet’s wobbling.

When asked about how working with Kwabena Kwabena on this project was, Mr Drew said: “”I have drawn inspiration from many artistes over the year’s and Kwabena Kwabena happens to me one of them and he did amazingly well on the album and I want to use this opportunity to thank him. Kwabena Kwabena barely features nowadays, so am grateful for him jumping on the song.”

Songs like “Somebody Bae”, “Letter”, “Yaayaa”, “Filomina”, “Zoombie”, among others are very curated masterpieces that demonstrate the versatility of the Highly Spiritual Records signee.

Mr Drew did save the best for the last with “Shuperu” featuring Kidi and the song has been one of the biggest hits on the album and has made waves across the continent.