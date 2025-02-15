Ghana Initiates Comprehensive Review to Overhaul Education Sector

Ghana’s Ministry of Education will launch a nationwide stakeholder consultation next week to address systemic challenges plaguing the country’s education system, including chronic underfunding, infrastructure deficits, and teacher welfare gaps.

The review, announced by Education Planning and Review Committee Chairman Professor George Oduro, aims to craft actionable solutions to revive the sector ahead of the 2024/2025 academic year.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on February 14, Prof. Oduro outlined the agenda for the talks, which will prioritize strategies to secure sustainable financing for school infrastructure, enhance teacher support, and strengthen parental involvement in school management. “Our focus is not just on identifying problems but agreeing on practical steps to transform education for a sustainable future,” he said.

A key pillar of the discussions will address Ghana’s stark infrastructure shortages, which have left many schools overcrowded or operating without basic facilities. Prof. Oduro stressed the need for innovative funding mechanisms to bridge these gaps, though he did not specify potential revenue sources. The review will also tackle long-standing teacher welfare concerns, including a proposed “Teacher DABRE” initiative under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto to provide housing for educators. “Teachers are the backbone of this sector. Their welfare cannot be an afterthought,” he asserted.

Quality control and inclusivity across all educational tiers — from basic schooling to technical and vocational training (TVET) — will feature prominently in the dialogue. Prof. Oduro emphasized the need to align curricula with labor market demands while ensuring equitable access for marginalized communities. “Quality education must be inclusive, relevant, and responsive to Ghana’s development goals,” he noted.

While the initiative has been welcomed by teacher unions, skepticism lingers over its timing and implementation. Previous reviews under successive governments have yielded limited results, with many promises on infrastructure and teacher support stalling due to budgetary constraints. Ghana’s education sector currently faces a $1.6 billion annual financing gap, according to UNESCO, while nearly 40% of schools lack adequate classrooms or sanitation facilities.

The government’s ability to translate recommendations into policy will depend heavily on political will and funding. With general elections approaching in December, critics warn against politicizing the process. “These discussions must rise above partisan interests,” said Eduwatch Executive Director Kofi Asare. “Ghana’s children cannot afford another decade of unfulfilled plans.”

As stakeholders prepare for the talks, educators say tangible outcomes — such as faster construction of promised school blocks or timely payment of teacher allowances — will be the true measure of success. For now, the review offers a glimmer of hope for a sector in urgent need of revival.