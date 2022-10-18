Review teacher trainee course content – Tutors

English tutors of the Colleges of Education (COEs,) in the Upper East Region have called for a review of the course content in some subject areas, particularly in English, saying the curriculum is based too much on methodology instead of content.

The tutors indicated that the absence of teaching the teacher trainees basic grammatical practices did not give them the rules of teaching English in the basic school.

Mr Moses Badeabo, English Tutor at the Gbewaa College of Education and Vice Chairman of Gbewaa local Executive, speaking on behalf of the Tutors in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said some of the courses in the past modules, where the trainees were taught English composition as part of the course to prepare them to teach that subject well, was absent in the current curriculum and “You cannot give out what you don’t have or you cannot teach what you don’t know”.

He said the four-year course for the English curriculum had no comprehension and composition writing but the trainee teacher who had to teach those topics needed to read, write or answer comprehension questions before they could effectively teach same.

“The course pack only has content that requires the trainee to teach listening and reading but there is no place in the design for the trainee to be taught comprehension passages and for the trainees to answer comprehension questions for the teachers to mark and help them to get the rubrics and to adequately be prepared for the teaching field in basic schools”.

Mr Badeabo said the challenges of the tutors regarding the course content were a worry as they were supposed to bring out trainees capable of teaching comprehension and summary.

He said the course content came on the backdrop of the “Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (TTEL) programme which started in 2014 as part of reforms in partnership with the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders in education.

The aim of the transformation was part of a philosophy to move away from grammar education, the ‘chew pour, pass and forget’ form of education to a new learning scope with more emphasis on pupils as the centre of instruction and also specifically prepare them for the communicative aspect of life where pupils in the classroom are supposed to have a competent teacher to deliver, he said.

“The TTEL was designed by both Ghanaian and expatriate experts engaged to do so and probably designed the transformation program for the various courses on assumptions that trainees who possibly may have come from Senior High Schools are well grounded in comprehension and writing skills”, he added.

Mr Benedict Akuka, an English Tutor at the St. John Training College in Navrongo said the curriculum also focused more on specialism areas rather than training teachers for general teaching

He said trainees who specialized in mathematics, for instance, did not have enough English courses that would enable them to get the basics in English to ground them well to deliver on their focused areas.

The Tutors also noted that there was no aspect in the course to teach the trainees formal letters and proposal writing and since they carried out lessons based on the content they could not deviate from the time allotted for the lessons.

“As tutors, we recommend that in future, a review and design of the content should not be based only on the pedagogy aspect, where the trainee has to teach for instance writing, reading, listening and speaking but the entire subject.”