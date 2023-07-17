Reviewed salaries for JUSAG approved by the President

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has expressed its appreciation for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s approval of the reviewed salaries and allowances for its members.

The Association had been engaged in demonstrations and an indefinite strike since May 24, 2023, citing the government’s delay in approving the agreed-upon terms.

JUSAG had previously submitted proposals to the government regarding the implementation of the approved cost of living allowance for its members, but these proposals were not promptly addressed. Consequently, the Association appealed to the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, for intervention.

The Association has reported positive outcomes from its engagement with the Chief Justice, confirming that the president has indeed approved the reviewed salaries and allowances entitled to JUSAG members.

In a statement, JUSAG acknowledged the challenging nature of the process and engagement with the Chief Justice but expressed gratitude for her ingenuity and exceptional leadership, as well as the support of other stakeholders.

According to the statement, the engagement concluded on June 15, 2023, with an understanding that the implementation of the reviewed salaries would take effect in July 2023.

JUSAG highlighted a letter from the Chief Justice, dated July 13, 2023, which confirmed the President’s approval of the new salary structure.

The group expressed reassurance and reiterated that implementation would proceed in July 2023, as indicated by the Ministry of Finance at the conclusion of the engagement.