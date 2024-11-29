Reviving Culture for Peace: Gbewaa Palace Hosts Northern Ghana Peace Concert

A transformative peace concert aimed at inspiring harmony through the power of performing arts was successfully held at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The event, organized in collaboration with Gbewaa World International, KNT, PanAfrica-Ghana, and the Wuza Wuza Music & Dance Theatre Company, marked a significant step in promoting unity and reviving traditional music and dance from Northern Ghana’s Dagbang region.

The concert builds on the legacy of the MOPATOUR (Musicians on Pan African Tour), initiated by Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, a renowned musician and the founding president of PanAfrica-Ghana. Through the initiative, artists are being encouraged to use their talents as instruments of peace rather than conflict.

The Role of Performing Arts in Peacebuilding

The event’s mission emphasized the dual power of music and dance to transform or perpetuate harm. Organizers called on artists to reflect deeply on their impact and create content that uplifts humanity, fosters love, and inspires peace. Heritage Ambassador Yawuza Alhassan, the producer of the event, stressed the importance of art as a moral force in shaping the world.

“Art is not just entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for social change. We must focus on inspiring peace, not just chasing profit,” Ambassador Alhassan said.

Royal Endorsement and Cultural Legacy

The peace concert received a significant endorsement from the Overlord of Dagbang, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abubakari II, whose commitment to peace is deeply revered across the region. Originally planned for the Center for National Culture in Tamale, the event’s relocation to the Gbewaa Palace symbolized the central role of traditional authority in fostering unity.

Performances at the concert showcased Northern Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, with captivating displays of traditional music and dance that not only entertained but also reinforced a collective call for harmony.

Beyond the Concert: Upcoming Initiatives

Building on the success of the Yendi peace concert, organizers announced several upcoming events aimed at further promoting peace and development:

Stability and Dance to Build Concert: A post-election celebration of resilience, featuring performances and fundraising efforts to support the ongoing construction of the Gbewaa Palace. Zamanlympic 2025 Launch: Scheduled to ignite a spirit of selflessness and self-empowerment, this event focuses on youth skills development and creating brighter futures. Jama Diaspora: A New York-based replication of the peace concert, slated for December 3, 2024. This event aims to strengthen ties within the Ghanaian diaspora while promoting health and peace.

A Unified Vision for Peace

The Yendi peace concert was not just an event but a movement, uniting diverse stakeholders under a shared vision of peace, dreams, and security. By leveraging the universal appeal of music and dance, organizers hope to inspire a harmonious future for generations to come.

“Our dream is simple but profound: a world united by love and culture,” Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi remarked.