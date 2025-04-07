Reviving Movement: The Urgent Call for Physical Activity in Ghana’s Fight Against NCDs

As Ghana embraces modernization, daily life has undergone a dramatic transformation. Traditional forms of physical activity, such as walking long distances or engaging in manual labour, are steadily being replaced by more sedentary behaviors. Urbanization has further contributed to this shift, with limited green spaces, increased traffic congestion, and changing work environments discouraging movement. The consequence is a rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which now account for approximately 45% of all deaths in the country. This alarming trend calls for urgent interventions to promote active lifestyles nationwide.

Weighing in on the matter, public health advocacy groups namely the Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development (VAST Ghana) and the Ghana Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Alliance, have expressed deep concern about the increasing rate of morbidity and mortality due to NCDs both in Ghana and globally. The increasing surge in NCDs is directly linked to the risk factors of NCDs of which physical inactivity is part of.

Noticing the impending danger, VAST Ghana and GhNCDA have welcomed His Excellency, President Mahama for initiating a “National Recreation Day”. “We believe the initiative will encourage more keep-fit activities and promote active lifestyles, increase school level physical education, promote traditional games, and strengthen community bond”. However, for this initiative to be impactful, it must be effectively implemented and sustained beyond political cycles.

Sports and recreation facilities provide opportunities for everyone to access and participate in a variety of different sports, dance, exercise, and active recreation. Unfortunately, access to these facilities remain limited in many urban and rural areas. We, therefore, advocate for increased investment in recreational spaces to make physical activity more accessible to all Ghanaians.

This intervention will require strategic investments in recreational facilities, the enforcement of physical education policies at all levels of the educational system, and the implementing workplace wellness programs. Additionally, new road infrastructure should align with SMART city standards, incorporating dedicated bicycle lanes and pedestrian walkways to encourage active transportation and a healthier urban environment.

According to WHO, physical activity encompasses any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that results in energy expenditure. This includes a broad range of activities from occupational tasks and household chores to active transport and recreational pursuits. A significant challenge is that contemporary lifestyles often foster sedentary habits, exacerbating physical inactivity – a major risk factor for NCDs.

The 2023 Ghana STEPS Survey indicates that 26% of Ghanaians aged 18–69 years fail to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) physical activity recommendations of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week. This insufficient physical activity contributes significantly to obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and other NCD-related issues.

As part of measures to promote physical activity as an integral part of daily life and a potent medicine that reduces the risk of NCDs, VAST Ghana and the Ghana NCD Alliance supports the Ministry of Health in partnership with The New You (TNYOU) in the launch of the World Physical Activity Day in Ghana under the National Recreation Day initiative to mark TNYOU’s 10th year anniversary on the theme, ‘’Active Today Healthy Tomorrow: Empowering Ghanaians through physical activity’’.

This initiative will foster collaborative partnerships that will create an environment that encourages active living while making physical activity accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable for all.

Historically, physical activity was intrinsic to daily life in Ghana, embedded within occupational demands and active transport. However, urbanization, modernization and evolving economic landscapes have introduced more sedentary jobs and an increased reliance on motorized transportation, leading to decreased physical activity levels. Leisure-time exercise is also notably low, especially among women, urban residents, higher-income groups, and adolescent girls.

The benefits of regular physical activity are wide-ranging. It significantly reduces the risk of major NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, assists in blood sugar management, and enhances metabolic processes, making it a vital component of preventive healthcare.

Additionally, physical activity plays a crucial role in mental well-being, easing the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Beyond individual health, physical activity strengthens social cohesion and community involvement.

Global organizations like the WHO, UNICEF, UNESCO, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) recognize the importance of physical activity. The WHO recognizes physical inactivity as a leading global health concern, with 1 in 4 adults and over 80% of adolescents worldwide not active enough. WHO’s Global action plan on physical activity 2018–2030 calls for a 15% relative reduction in global physical inactivity by 2030, urging countries to implement comprehensive strategies.

UNICEF emphasizes the fundamental role of physical activity in children’s holistic development, advocating for safe and stimulating environments that promote active play and sports. UNESCO emphasizes the critical role of Quality Physical Education in fostering lifelong physical activity, framing it as a fundamental human right essential for health, well-being, and social inclusion.

Schools serve as crucial environments for fostering lifelong habits of physical activity. Traditional Ghanaian games such as Ampe, skipping, and soccer were historically integral to school curricula, providing both recreational and developmental benefits. However, the advent of digital entertainment and shifting cultural norms have led to a decline in these activities. Increased screen time and heightened academic pressures has significantly reduced opportunities for structured play and physical education, exacerbating sedentary behaviors among children.

In 2009, the Ministry of Health developed national physical activity guidelines in alignment with WHO recommendations. These guidelines emphasize aerobic activities such as brisk walking and muscle-strengthening exercises. However, awareness and implementation remained limited, posing a major barrier to achieving national physical activity targets. A more proactive approach is needed to ensure widespread adoption of these guidelines at both institutional and community levels.

Research suggests that incorporating familiar, traditional activities into the guidelines—rather than promoting unfamiliar activities common in other countries could enhance public acceptance and participation. For instance, traditional games such as ampe (a jumping game), antowankyire (a circular chase game), chaskele (a bat-and-ball game), and pilolo (a hide-and-seek game) are culturally relevant physical activities that could be leveraged in national fitness campaigns.

Promoting physical activity is an investment in the nation’s health and economic development. By implementing comprehensive, multi-sectoral strategies, Ghana can foster a more active and healthier society. A collaborative approach, supported by strong policy enforcement and public awareness initiatives, is essential to reversing the rising tide of physical inactivity in Ghana.

