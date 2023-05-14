THE REGISTRAR

MEDICAL AND DENTAL COUNCIL

ACCRA-GHANA.

TITLE: REVOKE THE LICENSE OF KOTOKO TEAM DOCTOR MR. TWUMASI BAAH JNR FOR MEDICAL MALPRACTICE.

The revered nature of the medical council has encouraged New Ghana to present this policy document to your office for focal action. Note that, the council’s action and inaction shall send a profound message about the treatment of voiceless footballers at the time that our once beautiful local league is demotivated and collapsing.

IBRAHIM CRIED FOR HELP

Ibrahim Osman was continuously crying for medical help but was grossly ignored by the Kotoko team doctor, Mr. Twumasi Baah Jr .After several delays and unanswered evidential messages and calls thereby worsening the injury.

Twumasi cruelly indicated that he wasn’t authorized by Nana Yaw Amponsah – Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko to treat Ibrahim Osman who is officially contracted with Asante Kotoko till 7th July 2023.

The abandonment of Nana Yaw Amponsah and the team Doctor has caused unending pain to the victim’s left knee.

Such negligence is against the universal ethics of any medical profession, and therefore petition the council to revoke the license of Dr. Twumasi Baah Jnr.

Ibrahim Osman has no trade than football and this unfortunate action by the medic is crucially damaging his carrier.

worsening the predicament is the corrupt hijack of his three-month salary arrears by the Kotoko management team headed by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

We found this evil but discriminatory conduct against the general principles of FIFA and therefore urged FIFA to sanction the management of Kotoko FC.

APPEAL TO MEDICAL COUNCIL.

With the negligence caused by Dr. Twumasi Baah Jnr, the New Ghana would like to kindly entreat the medical council to please consider volunteering for the treatment of the knee injury of Ibrahim Osman, so he can play football again.

Ibrahim Osman is a Zongo role model, as many kids look up to him to play football. Thank you.

Yours Sincerely

Yahaya Alhassan

Signed

President

CC: Diplomatic Missions