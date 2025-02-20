Revoked Recruitments Risk Eroding Government Trust

On GHOne TV, George Ayisi of the New Patriotic Party’s communications team delivered a sharp critique of President Mahama’s recent decision to annul all public service recruitments made after the December 7, 2024 elections.

Ayisi was quick to remind viewers that recruitment is a deliberate process built on technical and financial clearances—not a spontaneous effect of political change. “Before you recruit, there are established protocols that have been followed from early 2024 up to the appointments,” he explained, questioning the rationale behind undoing decisions that had already met all the necessary checks.

The move, announced by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, was defended on the grounds of aligning new appointments with good governance principles as the government’s tenure nears its end. However, Ayisi pointed out that this blanket revocation not only disrupts the carefully calibrated recruitment process but also fuels frustration among job seekers and public servants who have been anticipating these opportunities. He recalled how even security services have experienced setbacks, with many struggling to secure a position despite persistent efforts.

Ayisi’s concerns extend beyond administrative procedures to touch on a broader issue of public trust. He warned that Mahama’s administration, which currently enjoys significant goodwill, risks diminishing that support through abrupt policy reversals. The decision, he argued, could have lasting repercussions on the nation’s workforce and overall stability if it undermines confidence in government processes. His commentary serves as a timely reminder that while reform is necessary, it must be balanced with a respect for the established systems that drive transparency and efficiency in public service.