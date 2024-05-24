Revolutionizing Asunafo North: The Independent Campaign of Nana Yaw Donkor Jill

Nana Yaw Donkor Jill, an independent candidate vying for the Asunafo North Constituency parliamentary seat in the Ahafo Region, has set his sights on victory in the 2024 elections.

With a strong focus on addressing the pressing needs of local farmers and tackling youth unemployment, Nana Yaw Donkor is poised to shake up the political landscape in the region.

At a recent press conference, Nana Yaw Donkor emphasized the dire lack of support for peasant farmers in the area under the leadership of both the NPP and NDC over the past decades. He unveiled his ambitious initiative, “The Farmer First in Asunafo North,” which seeks to provide comprehensive assistance to farmers through effective lobbying efforts both locally and internationally.

In an exclusive interview with our reporter in the Ahafo Region, Nana Yaw Donkor underscored the urgent issue of youth unemployment in the constituency. Promising to prioritize job creation if elected, he highlighted his ongoing efforts to employ young people in various capacities within Asunafo North. Additionally, he pledged to introduce a youth apprenticeship program aimed at harnessing the potential of the youth in diverse fields.

Recognizing the vital role of traders in the local economy, Nana Yaw Donkor pledged robust support for them, including financial aid and educational seminars to enhance their business acumen.

Hailing from Goaso, Nana Yaw Donkor Jill boasts a rich background in farming, private surveying, and business in the Ahafo Region. His previous political roles, including serving as an Electoral Area coordinator for the NPP and as an Assembly member for Ahenboboano in Goaso, reflect his deep-rooted commitment to community development and service.

With his bold vision and proven track record of grassroots engagement, Nana Yaw Donkor Jill emerges as a formidable contender for the Asunafo North parliamentary seat, offering a fresh perspective and promising change for the constituency.