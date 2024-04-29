Revolutionizing Classrooms: How AI Is Reshaping Global Education

New report shows how AI could transform education by enhancing personalization, boosting digital skills, and empowering teachers with advanced capacity-improving tools

With education systems under strain, the report highlights nine examples of innovative approaches for leveraging AI to enhance education systems globally

The report calls for a responsible integration of AI to foster a more inclusive, adaptable, and forward-looking educational landscape

Read the report here. Watch live streamed sessions from the Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development here and join the conversation on social media using hashtag #SpecialMeeting24

A new World Economic Forum report explores how artificial intelligence could revolutionize education systems and improve the experiences of educators and students alike. The new research outlines AI’s wide-ranging potential – from personalizing learning experiences to streamlining administrative tasks, integrating AI into educational curricula, and more – and finds that a responsible application of emerging technologies could herald a new era in education worldwide.

The new report, Shaping the Future of Learning: The Role of AI in Education 4.0, indicates how emerging technology can help educational systems meet the increased demands for digital literacy and personalized learning environments. Through a series of case studies, it shows how innovative AI applications are already transforming education by improving learning outcomes, empowering educators, and equipping students with the skills of the future.

“AI is rapidly reshaping the global education landscape,” said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of, the World Economic Forum. “If deployed safely and strategically, AI can help adapt learning to the needs of each student, enabling an innovative, scalable personalized learning experience that is vital for both student engagement and the effectiveness of educators.”

The report analyses the varied opportunities AI introduces to the education sector, emphasizing the refinement of assessment processes for more timely and holistic evaluations and insights into student progress. It also details how AI can optimize educator roles by automating and augmenting up to 20% of educator clerical tasks, reducing administrative burdens, and enabling more time for teachers to focus on personalization, improving pedagogy, and supporting students’ social-emotional needs. AI’s integration into educational curricula also equips students with essential future skills and knowledge, while personalized learning content and experiences provide tailored educational pathways to meet diverse student needs.

Several innovative examples of how AI is already revolutionizing education systems are outlined in the report:

UNICEF’s Accessible Digital Textbooks initiative is employing AI to develop digital tools that support diverse learning needs, particularly benefiting students with disabilities by providing customizable, inclusive, educational resources.

In Brazil, the Letrus programme uses AI-driven feedback mechanisms to significantly improve literacy skills across socioeconomic statuses in hundreds of schools

Kabakoo Academies in West Africa harness AI-enabled virtual mentors to provide personalized learning experiences and mentorship, preparing young people for self-employment in informal economies.

The Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Education develops AI-powered digital textbooks tailored for diverse student proficiency levels, aiming to enhance personalized learning and reduce the reliance on private education.

The UAE Ministry of Education, co-develops an AI-powered virtual tutor to enhance personalized learning, aiming to improve academic performance and promote educational equity across diverse student populations.

These examples illustrate AI’s capacity not only to enhance educational outcomes, but also to revolutionize teaching methodologies.

AI’s potential to dramatically improve educational outcomes necessitates a proactive approach to harness these technologies while carefully addressing the challenges they pose. These include ensuring equitable access to technology, addressing concerns of data privacy and bias, and navigating the potential displacement of traditional teaching roles.

The report calls on policy-makers and educational leaders to integrate AI responsibly into their education systems by ensuring the protection of sensitive information through the implementation of robust data privacy and security protocols. The paper also provides a call to action for stronger collaboration between AI developers and educators to ensure that new AI tools promote better student outcomes.

About the Special Meeting 2024

The World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development convenes key global stakeholders in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to enable comprehensive dialogue on global cooperation, sustainable growth and promoting a global energy transition that underpins sustainable development.