Rex Omar Calls for Change of Mindset as Key to Ghana’s Reset

Rex Omar, a spokesperson for the John Dramani Mahama campaign on creative arts, has urged Ghanaians to embrace a fundamental change of mindset in order to achieve the promised national reset.

In a social media post, Omar emphasized that resetting Ghana starts with altering the way people think and act, particularly in their daily choices.

“RESETTING GHANA will also have to do with changing our MINDSET,” Omar wrote, underscoring the importance of a collective shift in attitudes to drive national progress.

He highlighted the significance of supporting local industries by purchasing made-in-Ghana goods and services, calling it an example of the mindset change required. “When you intentionally decide to spend your MONEY on made in Ghana goods and services, it’s a positive change of MINDSET that will go a long way to help in RESETTING Ghana,” he said, urging citizens to contribute to economic revitalization by supporting homegrown products.

Omar’s remarks have sparked discussions on social media, with members of the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) urging the incoming government to avoid excuses and fulfill the expectations of the electorate. The National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by John Dramani Mahama, is set to assume power after his inauguration on January 7, and Omar’s comments reflect the party’s commitment to transformative change.