Rex Omar Calls for Investigation into President Akufo-Addo’s Daughter Over Alleged Scandals

Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has called for an investigation and prosecution of Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, the daughter of outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo, under the “Operation Recover All Loots” (ORAL) initiative.

Omar, an outspoken critic of government practices, has raised concerns about alleged financial scandals involving Gyankroma, who was a Board Member of the Creative Arts Council.

Omar highlighted that the President’s daughter was allegedly involved in the controversial purchase of 307 ambulances for the country. “When I look at the creative arts industry, the outgoing President Akufo-Addo, in the first place, gave 58 million dollars to her daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

He further claimed that Gyankroma, along with her associates, was entrusted with the funds to purchase the ambulances but was later given a $34.9 million contract to buy spare parts for the vehicles. Omar criticized the allocation of the funds for spare parts instead of using the money to procure additional ambulances, calling it a misuse of public resources.

“This is one of the several scandalous lootings of the country’s wealth that I’m looking forward to seeing being investigated under Operation Recover All Loots,” Omar stated, urging authorities to thoroughly probe the matter. The initiative, designed to investigate alleged corruption, has gained attention for its potential to address financial mismanagement within the government.

Omar’s comments add to ongoing concerns about financial accountability in the government, particularly as the country looks ahead to the new administration.