Rex Omar: Culture is the Foundation of National Development

The Ghana Culture Forum, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, has hosted a thought-provoking symposium at the Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum to mark Ghana Culture Day under the theme “Our Culture, Our Strength.”

The event, graced by key stakeholders in the creative arts and cultural sector, emphasized the importance of Ghana’s heritage in shaping national identity, fostering unity, and driving economic growth.

Rex Owusu Marfo popularly known as Rex Omar , Coordinator of The Blackstar Experience and Chairman of the symposium, delivered a compelling opening address, stressing that culture is the foundation of national development. He highlighted the transformative power of arts, traditions, and storytelling in strengthening Ghana’s global image.

“Our culture is not just a reflection of who we are; it is the foundation of who we aspire to be,” Marfo stated. “Through The Blackstar Experience, we aim to showcase the richness of our heritage, the creativity of our people, and the potential of our cultural industries to contribute to sustainable development.”

He further emphasized that The Blackstar Experience is a collective effort, urging all Ghanaians to take ownership of their cultural narrative. “It is about redefining our essence, spirituality, way of life, food, music, fashion, and creativity. If we don’t tell our own stories, others will tell them in their own way.”

The symposium also provided a platform for distinguished speakers, cultural advocates, and policymakers to discuss strategies for preserving Ghana’s heritage and integrating it into national development policies. Discussions centered on adding value to cultural assets, promoting creative industries, and leveraging cultural identity for economic empowerment.

A highlight of the event was a vibrant food bazaar, showcasing Ghana’s diverse culinary heritage, organized by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The symposium concluded with a call to action for all Ghanaians to embrace their cultural identity and work together to elevate Ghana’s heritage on the global stage.

With this, Rex Marfo officially declared the symposium open, urging participants to engage in meaningful discussions that would translate into tangible initiatives for cultural preservation and promotion.