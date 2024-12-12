Rex Omar: Election of Creative Arts Candidates Will Transform Industry Perception

Veteran musician Rex Omar believes that the election of six parliamentary candidates from the creative arts sector marks a turning point in how the industry is perceived in Ghana.

In an interview with Property FM, Omar expressed his excitement about the growing political involvement of creatives, emphasizing that their victory would provide a platform to advocate for the sector.

“For a long time, if you were a creative person and you engaged in politics, people who didn’t understand the issues would make you feel like it was wrong,” Omar explained. “But politics is not reserved for any particular group or profession, and it’s important for creatives to get involved.”

Omar highlighted the significance of the recent elections, where six creatives won parliamentary seats, as a breakthrough moment. He believes these elected representatives will be crucial in advocating for the creative arts industry. “I’m very happy that in this election, we’ve elected six creatives who have won their parliamentary seats. What that will do is they will go and advocate for the industry,” he said.

The highlife musician pointed out that research has shown the creative arts sector has the potential to provide substantial employment opportunities for young people. Omar expressed optimism that the new parliamentary representatives would champion these causes and work to harness the sector’s potential to benefit Ghana’s youth.