Rex Omar Reflects on Freedom of Expression Post-Akufo-Addo Era

Veteran Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has expressed his views on the growing climate of freedom of speech following the defeat of President Akufo-Addo’s administration in the 2024 elections.

According to Omar, many artists and citizens, including prominent figures such as Criss Waddle, Medikal, and M.anifest, are now openly voicing their frustrations because there is a newfound sense of liberty in the country.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, Omar noted that with the change in government, people feel more comfortable expressing their opinions without fear for their lives. “Since the NPP lost, don’t you feel there is an air of freedom that allows people to speak their minds openly?” he asked.

The veteran musician also drew comparisons between the political climate under former President John Dramani Mahama and the tenure of President Akufo-Addo, emphasizing that while Mahama faced criticism from the public, he did not resort to harsh tactics to silence dissent. “Ghanaians said a lot of bad things about Mahama, and young people were insulting him, but he never victimized anyone or took drastic actions,” Omar observed.

In stark contrast, he highlighted the oppressive atmosphere during Akufo-Addo’s presidency, where people were afraid to speak out due to the threat of retaliation. “During Akufo-Addo’s tenure, it was completely different. People were afraid to express their opinions because so many bad things happened,” he said, adding that voicing dissent often led to job losses and personal hardship.

Omar’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among many who believe that the political environment under the former administration stifled free speech and freedom of expression, with many suffering in silence due to fear of reprisals.