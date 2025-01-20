Rex Omar Supports Dzifa Gomashie’s Appointment as Tourism Minister-Designate

Ghanaian highlife artist, Rex Omar, has expressed his full support for Dzifa Gomashie’s appointment as the minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, stating that she is well-positioned to succeed in the role.

Despite many industry observers predicting that Rex Omar, due to his involvement in the creative arts sector during President Mahama’s campaign, would be appointed to head the ministry, the role went to Dzifa Gomashie. However, the “Wodo fo ne Hwan” hitmaker has no regrets, explaining that Dzifa’s appointment is a positive move for the sector.

In an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Entertainment 360 on Saturday, Rex Omar noted that many of President Mahama’s appointees, including Dzifa, had previously served as deputy ministers, which puts them in a strong position to make a significant impact.

“If you analyse the appointments of President Mahama, you realise that virtually all the appointees served as deputy ministers in the previous administration, this puts them and Dzifa in a pool position to make an impact,” he remarked.

Rex Omar emphasized that he was not disappointed by not being selected for the position, stating that his role in the campaign was a task he had completed without expecting personal rewards. He added, “I have not called anyone to reward me for that. With the pool of experience Dzifa possesses, she has my full support to strive.”

With Dzifa Gomashie’s appointment, many pundits have speculated that Rex Omar could be honored with a deputy minister role, although no official announcement has been made.