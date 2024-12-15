Rex Omar Urges Patience as President Mahama Faces Appointment Pressure

Rex Owusu Marfo, the founder and leader of AriseGhana, has called for patience as President John Mahama faces mounting pressure to make key appointments following his victory in the December 7 elections.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, warned against the temptation to rush appointments that may not benefit the country.

He acknowledged the large number of people lobbying for positions but reminded listeners that it was impossible to satisfy everyone. “Over 6 million people voted for President Mahama, and there’s no way all of them can be given an appointment,” Marfo said. He emphasised that the President must be allowed to make selections based on what is best for the nation’s future, without undue pressure from various factions.

Marfo stressed the importance of trusting Mahama’s leadership and judgment, highlighting that the President’s decisions should be guided by the wisdom of his advisors and the needs of the country. “The onus lies on him, so we should not pressurize the President or push him to make appointments that will not help us achieve what we promised Ghanaians,” he added.