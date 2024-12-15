Rex Omar Warns NDC: Failure to Recover Looted Funds Will Disappoint Ghanaians

Veteran Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has warned the incoming government of President John Mahama that Ghanaians will be severely disappointed if they fail to recover looted state funds, lands, and properties.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye, Omar condemned what he described as “naked thievery” under the previous administration, calling on the new government to address corruption and ensure accountability.

During the lead-up to the December 7 elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made a bold commitment to launch an “Operation Recover All Loots,” targeting the recovery of assets believed to have been misappropriated by officials in the outgoing Akufo-Addo government. Omar specifically referenced the case of Cecilia Dapaah, the former Minister who faced accusations of embezzling significant sums of money, but was cleared by President Akufo-Addo.

Omar stressed that the public is demanding action, warning that any failure to deliver on these promises could tarnish the credibility of the new administration. He emphasised that the NDC must act swiftly to restore public trust and send a clear message that corruption will no longer be tolerated in Ghana.