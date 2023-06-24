Rex Omar’s Lawyer gives 14-day ultimatum to Akosua Agyapong over defamatory allegations

Ace Anan Ankomah, the legal counsel for highlife musician Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to singer Akosua Agyapong regarding allegations made against his client.

In a letter dated June 20, 2023, from the law firm Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, Akosua is requested to retract the defamatory statements made against Rex Omar and offer an unqualified apology within the specified timeframe.

“We have our Client’s instructions to demand from you, and accordingly we demand, that you publicly retract the defamatory statements made against him and render an unqualified apology to him for tarnishing his hard-earned reputation on all the media outlets you have used to defame him, within 14 days from the date of receipt of this letter.

We further demand that you desist forthwith from making any further malicious and false public utterances against our Client,” the letter states.

According to Rex’s lawyer, Akosua has repeatedly accused their client of stealing funds belonging to the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), a group for which she serves as Board Chairman since 2017.

The lawyer points out that Akosua has labelled their client, the GHAMRO board members, and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Abraham Adjetey, as criminals and thieves without any substantiated evidence or legal justification.

“On December 23, 2022, you granted an interview on a television program called ‘Time with the Stars’ in Twi, which was posted on one Larry Bozzlz’s Facebook page, where you stated that our Client and some GHAMRO executives are embezzling GHAMRO funds. You also granted an interview to One Captain Smart on Onua TV, which interview was posted on YouTube on March 22, 2023, where you falsely stated that our Client, together with GHAMRO executives, is embezzling GHAMRO funds, and thus are thieves,” the letter states.

The letter also highlights an interview on Power FM on May 25, 2023, where Akosua repeatedly referred to Rex Omar as a thief who stole GHAMRO funds.

Additionally, she falsely alleged that Rex Omar had stolen items belonging to his brother-in-law, without providing any lawful justification or proof.

Rex Omar has consistently denied these allegations and has given Akosua Agyapong numerous opportunities to investigate GHAMRO’s expenditures and review the Auditor-General’s report on GHAMRO’s finances to disprove the allegations of theft. However, she has refused to cooperate.

“Our Client has also demanded that you produce the evidence of the alleged stealing, which you have, till date, failed to do. Yet you have persisted in your malicious desire to publish these blatant falsehoods against our Client,” the letter states.