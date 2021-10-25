Rhema International school block commissioned in Yendi

A GHC1.2million Rhema International School Complex Block built by Dr. Chief Daniel Mckorley (MCDAN) has been commissioned at Yendi in the Northern Region.

It is made up of six classrooms, office, staff common room, Library, and urinal.

In an address Dr. Chief Daniel Mckorley Executive Chairman of MCDAN Group of Companies thanked God for the project as that identified him as the son of the land of Dagbon and gave the assurance that he would continue to be with Ya-Na Abukari II the Overlord of Dagbon and people of Dagbon.

Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overload of Dagbon said Yendi as the Traditional Capital of the Great Dagbon Kingdom formed an integral part of the country and reminded them that the community experienced the development from successive governments, Philanthropists, leadership among others.

He said the contributions of successive governments and philanthropists such as Dr. Chief Daniel Mckorley had helped to improve the lives of the people in Education, Commerce, Health, Agriculture among other interventions.

He said as part of Dr. Mckorley educational projects, he was aware of Damango School Complex, Garu Tampani School Complex, Bimbilla School complex and now in Yendi school complex.

He mentioned other projects as Shea Butter processing centre in Nasia, rice milling centre at Yong Dekpem Yili and his support to Dagbon youth programmes such as cultural and sporting activities significantly helped in bridging the gap between the North and the South.

Ya-Na therefore called on the people of Dagbon, investors, Philanthropies Non-Governmental Organizations and other stakeholders in development to come on board to move Yendi and Dagbon to its desired place.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency said Dr. Mckorley was at the Gbewaa palace also to greet the Overlord as part of the celebration of the Damba festival in Yendi.

Alhaji Hammed Abukar Yussif the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive said the occasion brought a happy day to him and his chiefs and expressed his appreciation for the commissioning of the school block in the Municipality.

He said the Municipality had about 32 schools without standard school blocks which Rhema was one and the Assembly had planned to build two schools and rehabilitate most of them.

Mr. Bright Armstrong Lawoe the Yendi Municipal Director of Education said the service in Yendi was happy with the project and reminded them that Assemblies of God Church Rhema school was handed over to the Government (State) in 2002 and 2012 with Junior High School for the primary school to feed the Junior High School.

He said the school had 713 pupils in the primary and 272 for the Junior High School and said most of the schools were not furnished.

Dr. Mckorley Executive Chairman, Ya-Na Abukari II King of Dagbon, and Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama MP for Yendi jointly cut the tape and unveiled the plaque to commission the school block.