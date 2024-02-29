Ria Boss To Host Lady Donli and The Lagos Panic in Accra

Ria Boss kicks off 2024 with #RIABOSSPRESENTS, an avenue to celebrate her favorite artists while providing music lovers in Accra with the best concert experience. The first edition, scheduled for March 14, 2024, will host Nigerian singer Lady Donli and The Lagos Panic. The intimate concert will be held at the Barndoor Beergarden. The show comes after the neo-soul singer released the music video for “Real Love” from her debut live album Remember, and after she featured in the music video for Asa’s “Odo.”

This will be the second time Boss and Donli will perform together after they headlined Sunday Best, a WATWOMXN x AYA Editions concert in 2021. Now, after lighting up Lagos in December with a residency that saw Lady Donli and her incredible band The Lagos Panic headline at the Lagos Irish Pub of the Eko Hotel every Friday in December, the “Thunderstorm in Surulere” hitmakers are bringing their fiery sound to Accra.

Over the years, Ria Boss has established herself as a powerhouse performer and phenomenal neo-soul/R&B vocalist. In recent times, she has curated quality live music events in Accra in her capacity as a community leader, creative director, and event producer.

After her 2022 debut of her headline show and production, Cat Mama World: The Ria Boss Experience, Boss and her creative art house, “Kitty Palace” have supported productions such as “The Goodbye Gold Coast Listening Experience,” “Kisses Under the Moon” – Valentine Cabaret with The Mix, Pop Muvas, and Cat Mama World: The Pop Up. She has also served as the curator for #RiaBossOpenMic, which has become a haven for up-and-coming talent in Accra. #RiaBossOpenMic has platformed over 100 artists and 30+ headliners, and their stage has seen the incredible talents of TiTi Owusu, Ms. Fu, Ko-Jo Cue, AratheJay, Haeven, Esstheleged, 99Phaces, and more!