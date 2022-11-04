Rice Farmers in Biakoye trained on obnoxious weeds management

The Biakoye District Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with ADAMA West Africa Limited, has trained Rice Farmers on improved ways of obnoxious weed management.

This comes as a call by the department as farmers have identified obnoxious weeds as a major challenge hindering productivity during their District Research and Extension Linkage Committee (RELC) session with farmers.

Addressing this persistent challenge brought to the fore of ADAMA West Africa Ltd., a giant agrochemical company, and some technical personnel to bring their expertise to bear to address farmers’ concerns.

Madam Angel Mmafiik-Ayarick, the District Director of Agriculture, addressing the farmers at Bowiri-Kyirahi in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region, advised them to use certified agrochemicals appropriately to control weeds for increase crop yields.

She said, “with a production capacity of 2,093 metric tons in 2021, management of the Biakoye Agriculture Department is determined to increase production by five per cent in 2022 crop season.”

Madam Mmafiik-Ayarick said although improved seeds and inputs under Planting for Food and Jobs have been provided to farmers, it had come to their attention that some farmers are battling with obnoxious weeds, a situation if not well curb, would affect production drastically.

The Director said this has necessitated the organisation to visit farms in the community.

She encouraged the farmers to patronise certified seeds as well as practice what they learnt.

Madam Mmafiik-Ayarick also commended Mr Prosper Adraku, Agriculture Extension Officer for his hard work, especially in the 2022 planting season and asked other officers to emulate him.

Mr Besa Akpalu, Kadjebi District Director of Agriculture, a Facilitator and Rice Production Expert, encouraged chief farmers to assist young farmers with their expertise to increase yields.

Miss Mildred Quaye of ADAMA West Africa Ltd. said their aim was to listen, learn and deliver good products to farmers for good crop yields and that they do not compromise on quality.

Mr Adolph Freeman Dankwah, Assemblyman for Bowiri-Kyirahi Electoral Area, appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to provide farmers with fertilizer and weedicide on credit bases to enable them to produce more rice to feed the nation.

He said the move would also encourage farmers, especially youth, to venture into farming.