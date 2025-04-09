Rice Reflects on Free-Kick Brilliance in Arsenal’s Historic Night

Declan Rice delivered a career-defining performance on Tuesday night, scoring two spectacular free-kicks to help Arsenal secure a 3–0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

The former West Ham midfielder, known more for his defensive discipline than goal-scoring flair, stunned fans and pundits alike by scoring his first-ever free-kick goals on his 339th senior appearance. The goals came within just 12 minutes of each other, and both left Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who was otherwise impressive completely rooted.

Rice’s first goal came in the 58th minute from a distance of approximately 30 to 35 yards. With Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka also standing over the ball, it appeared Arsenal were still deciding how to approach the set-piece. But in a moment of conviction, Rice stepped up and delivered.

“It didn’t make sense from that angle to cross the ball. It would have to be a delicate pass,” he said in a post-match interview with Amazon Prime. “I’m happy I took it because it was magic.”

The strike opened the scoring in what became a dominant display by the Gunners. Minutes later, Rice struck again this time with even greater confidence, cementing his place in the record books as the first player to score two free-kicks in a Champions League knockout game. He is also the first to achieve the feat against Real Madrid, the competition’s most successful club.

The 25-year-old appeared almost overwhelmed by the moment. “I don’t know whether it will ever sink in. I’ve gone back to my phone and it’s gone crazy,” he said. “To score my first free-kick in a game is a special one. And then when I got the second one… I just had the confidence. I’m speechless, really. I don’t think it’s going to hit me, what I’ve done tonight. It’s a historic night.”

Rice’s performance has given Arsenal a commanding lead heading into the second leg of the tie, scheduled for April 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu. With momentum now firmly in their favour, the Gunners are one step closer to a return to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in over a decade.