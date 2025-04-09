Rich Man’s Son, Easy Target for Criticism

Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about the persistent trolling he faces, attributing much of the backlash to his background as the son of a wealthy businessman.

Speaking candidly about his career journey, the Nigerian artiste said, “In the history of Nigeria, I think I’m the most bashed and disrespected artiste. In Nigeria, if you’re the son of a successful man, you gonna get it.” His remarks shed light on the challenges he endures amid a competitive industry that often admires self-made success.

Despite the acclaim brought by global hit records and international collaborations, Davido has not escaped criticism. Known for songs that have resonated both across Africa and globally, he remains under close public and media scrutiny. The artist pointed out that even those signed to his label are not immune to online trolls. Yet, he consistently encourages emerging talent not to give undue attention to negative comments, emphasizing the importance of focusing on artistic growth rather than the distractions of online hostilities.

Born David Adedeji Adeleke, Davido has built a formidable career under the weight of high expectations and relentless public judgment. His father, Adedeji Adeleke, is among Nigeria’s richest businessmen, with ventures that span education, oil and gas, real estate, and finance. Growing up in luxury has frequently placed Davido in the spotlight as both a beneficiary of privileged opportunities and a target for critiques that question the authenticity of his achievements.

The singer’s candid acknowledgement of the disadvantages imposed by his background offers a nuanced view of his experience in an industry where status can simultaneously open doors and invite criticism. His reflections serve as a reminder of the complex dynamics at play in the Nigerian music scene, where the blend of heritage and talent continues to spark debate over merit and privilege.