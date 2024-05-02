Rich Program Lineup Unveiled For Maiden NEGFest 2024 In The USA

Excitement has filled the air as the countdown begins for the highly anticipated first ever New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest) 2024, set to take place from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8, 2024 in the USA.

The New England Ghana Festival (NEGFest 2024) Under The Auspices Of The Ghana Heritage Foundation In Partnership With The Honorary Ghana Consulate In Massachusetts, The US-Ghana Embassy, Worcester State University, Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Arts And Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority, Nananom, Local Churches, And The entire Ghana Community In New England

and several other esteemed entities, promise an unforgettable experience celebrating Ghanaian heritage and culture at this inaugural edition.

The event is on the theme: “Sankofa; Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past”

This was disclosed in an exclusive interview with the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Ghana to Worcester–Massachusetts, Hon. Ken Asafo-Adjei, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Heritage Foundation.

According to him, the main organizers of the NEGFest 2024 are mainly Ghanaian volunteers supporting the vision to create new opportunities for Ghanaians and Africans, as well as carving symbolic cultural identities.

According to him, under the resonating theme of “Sankofa; Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past,” the inaugural NEGFest 2024 aims to encapsulate the spirit of returning to one’s roots, celebrating the essence of Ghanaian identity, and fostering connections across diaspora black generations.

“The Ghana Heritage Foundation (GHF), is a non-profit organisation committed to empowering and uplifting the Ghanaian community in New England.

Our vision is to foster a strong sense of cultural identity, economic prosperity, education, and social cohesion among Ghanaians in the region.

GHF is dedicated to community engagement, development, and policy advocacy to enhance the lives of Ghanaians in New England,” he emphasized.

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Ghana to Worcester Massachusetts further extended an invitation to all Ghanaians and the Diaspora Community to attend and support NEGFest 2024 in their numbers.

“NEGFest 2024 invites everyone to join in the celebration of Ghanaian heritage, unity, and pride. Kindly stay tuned for further updates and get ready for a historic weekend of cultural immersion and connection.”

Below Is The Full Calendar & Highlights of NEGFest 2024:

*Day One: Friday, September 6, 2024*

Morning Session:

Business Entrepreneurship Network

There is a common saying that the life of an entrepreneur can be isolating, especially when you don’t have a well-established support system in place.

One way to overcome this challenge is by reaching out to and building connections with other successful entrepreneurs, both locally and globally.

Through business engagements with Top Ghanaian and African Diaspora Entrepreneurs, we can bridge the gap between our respective networks and foster meaningful relationships that lead to growth and success.

*Time: 6:00am – 12:00pm*

*Venue: Worcester State University*

Evening Session: Friday, September 6, 2024

Experience A Blend Of Education And Entertainment As Ghanaian Youth Aged 18 To 30 Showcase Traditional, Festival, And Fashion Elements, Alongside Food And Series Of Cultural Displays.

Come Let’s Embrace Our Rich Diverse Culture

Demonstrating Our Enviable Ghanaian Heritage With Pride

Also, join us for the NEGFest 24’s Beauty Pageant, which we would be celebrating and Exhibiting True Ghanaian Culture including Comedy, Poetry and so much more.

*Time: 6:00 pm – 12:00 am*

*Venue: Worcester State University*

*Day Two: Saturday, September 7, 2024*

*Morning Session: Durbar*

Experience the grandeur of Ghanaian culture at the Durbar, featuring a majestic parade led by local chieftains and queen mothers adorned in lavish attire.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors, captivating performances, and tantalizing flavors of regional cuisine as the essence of Ghana comes to life. Dress in your best African attire and be part of this extraordinary celebration.

*Time: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm*

*Venue: Worcester State University*

*Dress Code: Anything African*

*Evening Session: Kente Dance*

As the sun sets, the festivities continue with the electrifying Kente Dance, showcasing the beauty and tradition of one of Ghana’s most iconic fabrics.

Dance to the rhythmic beats of highlife music performed live by talented Ghanaian artists, and revel in the colorful energy of this cultural extravaganza.

*Time: 8:00 pm – 1:00 am*

*Venue: Union Station*

*Day Three: Sunday, September 8, 2024*

Get Ready For An Exciting Soccer Games Among Other Engaging Activities.

A Ghanaian Premier League Club Is Billed To Play An Exhibition Match Against A Football Club In Hartford Connecticut

Time: 3pm

Venue: Trinity Health Stadium

Stay tuned for more details!

NEGFest 2024…..

Sankofa; Embracing Our Heritage, Connecting Our Past!!!!!