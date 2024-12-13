Richard Ahiagbah Defends Dr. Bawumia’s Economic Potential

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed strong confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s ability to restore Ghana’s economy to pre-COVID levels had he been elected.

Speaking during an interview with Citi FM, Ahiagbah highlighted the positive economic indicators currently emerging, suggesting that the economy was on a recovery path that could have been accelerated under Bawumia’s leadership.

Ahiagbah pointed to the growth observed this year as evidence that, with time, the NPP government under Dr. Bawumia would have successfully returned the economy to the pre-COVID growth trajectory, where the country had been experiencing an average growth rate of 7%. “The growth we are witnessing this year serves as evidence that, given time, the NPP government under Bawumia would have restored the economy to the pre-COVID era,” he said.

Additionally, Ahiagbah compared the economic management records of the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasizing that the NPP has consistently outperformed the NDC in handling the economy. “When you compare the economic management of the NPP and the NDC, the NPP’s performance stands out. The NDC’s record in this area pales in comparison to the NPP, which has consistently done much better,” he remarked.

This statement comes as Ahiagbah defends the NPP’s economic strategies while contrasting them with the NDC’s approach, reinforcing the party’s belief in its superior economic management.