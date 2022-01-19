Richard Commey, Manager suspended indefinitely – GBA

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has suspended former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Lightweight champion, Richard Commey and his manager, Michael Amo-Bediako for misconduct towards the boxing authority.

A statement signed by the president of GBA, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye, made known that the suspension would take effect beginning January 17, 2022.

“The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) hereby formally withdraw all courtesies paid on you as a Ghanaian professional boxer and suspend you indefinitely as a licensed boxer under the GBA with effect from Monday 17th January, 2022”.

According to the professional boxing body, the indefinite suspension was a result of when the former world champion insulted and attacked the dignity of GBA in a viral interview, which was against Article 21 Clause b of the rules and regulations of GBA.

It states that “All licensees are required to adhere strictly to the provisions enshrined in this ethical code of conduct and the Rules and Regulations that follow the breach of which shall attract any of the following according to the severity of the offence.”

“Your indefinite suspension follows an act of disrespect and misconduct by Richard Commey in recent times towards the Ghana Boxing Authority in accordance with Article 21 Clause (b) under sanctions in the Rules and Regulations of GBA.”

“In your case, you were seen in a viral video interview where you insulted and attacked the dignity of all GBA board members and maligned the activities of the Ghana Boxing Authority including the upcoming Ghana Professional Boxing League, and maliciously attacked the integrity of GBA President without any provocations.”

“You said among other unprintable statements in the said interview that you are not fighting under the flag of Ghana and for that matter, you are not under the GBA as the mandatory Professional Boxing Authority in Ghana.

GBA also in a separate press statement said Mr. Michael Amo-Bediako, who is the Manager of Richard Commey, has breached Article 21 clause (b) and Article 18 of the Rules and Regulations governing professional boxing in Ghana.

Article 18 states that ” Boxers licensed by the Ghana Boxing Authority and fighting outside the country whether under the flag of Ghana or not are expected to remit a percentage sum of their purse to their Authority, such percentage amount would be determined from time to time by the Ghana Boxing Authority.

With effect from 1st January 1996, the payment of a percentage by boxers engaged in local tournaments shall commence, such percentage to be determined from time to time by the Authority.”

“In your case, the GBA discussed two major issues with you. The first has to do with the percentage purse to the GBA and the second was about the worrying phenomenon of sidelining of our local coaches when our boxers are due for world title championships abroad.”

“You were furious, adamant, and disrespectful with all kinds of threats towards the GBA President and the Executive Board at the Authority’s secretariat on these two issues which you refused to comply with and walked out of the meeting unceremoniously.”

According to GBA, the manager was seen again in an interview that went viral with Richard Commey where the boxer insulted the GBA board members and the President.

The boxer has been suspended for the second time by the Ghana Boxing Authority after being slapped with a two-year ban in 2020, for making similar comments but the ban was lifted in 2021