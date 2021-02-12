Richard Obitey Commey, former International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion, trusts he can become a two times world champion.

The James Town in Accra born Commey who lost his IBF title to Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden in 2019 and has since not stepped in the ring again.

However after learning lessons in defeats to Robert Easter Jr and Dennis Shafikov, he stands a chance of reclaiming his lost glory once again.

His comeback is against Jackson Marinez and Commey aka Azonto is confident of climbing his way up to success on the eve of Valentines Day, February 13, 2021.

He told Ring TV “I went back home after the bout with Teofimo (Lopez), and I’ve been training since, especially after the breakout of Covid-19.”

“Ever since my defeat, I’ve been working hard to come back. This is a great fight to get back into the mix of things. The lightweight division is packed and exciting and it’s all about getting back,” he stated.

He added, “Once I win this fight, it’ll be about showing that I still have what it takes to be champion again.”