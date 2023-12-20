Richard Harrison Lartey loses chance to become WBA Pan-Africa heavyweight titlist

Ghana’s Richard Harrison Lartey scored a round one knockdown but Salomon Adebayo of Nigeria rose off the canvas to stop the Accra man in round 4 to become the new WBA Pan-Africa heavyweight champion Saturday night in Conakry, Guinea

The new WBA Africa Heavyweight champion has a record of 14 – 0 13K0s.

Nigeria’s New WBA Africa Heavyweight champion who stopped Richard Lartey of Ghana to win the WBA belt received lots of commendation and congrats from many parts of the world.

He said he is not trying to troll here but it’s been a long road to this point and he thanked all his fans.

“The road to success is not an easy one. A lot of Naysayers but he has notched his first major continental belt. We are very hopeful more will come” said a supporter.