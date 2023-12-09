Richard Harrison Lartey returns to the ring

It is Ghana versus Nigeria in Boxing in Guinea, as former WBO Africa heavyweight champ, Richard Harrison Lartey makes it a second straight victory after suffering defeat in 5 consecutive fights previously when he faces undefeated Nigerian knockout specialist, Solomon Adebayo (13-0, 12 KOs).

The Nigerian who is coming off a round 1 stoppage of former Ghana based 2-time world title challenger, Isaac Ekpo in a scheduled 10-round heavyweight clash December 15 in Conakry.