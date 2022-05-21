Richard Harrison to fight in Russia

Former Ghana Heavyweight Champion Richard Nii Lartey Harrison is to fight in Russia against Sergey Kuzmin.

Richard Harrison who had problems with the Ghana Boxing Authority is reported to fighting under the flag of Tanzania because he is now Ghanaian/Tanzanian.

The bout will take place on 27th May, 2022.

Richard Nii Lartey Harrison aka Okropong Bi Okropong (Son of the Eagle) is hoping to stop his opponent to better his record.