Richard Jakpa Exposed In Raid On Ken Ofori-Atta Residence

A fresh wave of controversy has hit Ghana’s legal and political landscape as Richard Jakpa has been exposed as the leader of the gang that raided the residence of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The shocking revelation follows a series of legal and political events involving the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), sparking debates over due process, human rights, and the limits of the OSP’s authority.

Addressing the media, Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Organiser, strongly criticized the actions of the OSP, arguing that the institution is undermining the judiciary and democracy by branding individuals as fugitives without proper legal backing.

He insisted that the OSP’s actions were “uncivilized and unethical,” warning that such behavior could weaken Ghana’s democratic institutions.

The Sequence of Events Leading to the Raid

According to documented evidence, Mr. Ofori-Atta had notified government officials about his medical trip abroad.

On January 2, 2025, he informed the then-Chief of Staff about his travel plans, and later, on January 22, he officially wrote to the new Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, confirming his stay abroad for medical reasons.

His letter also provided reliable contact information for any state-related inquiries.

However, despite these formal notifications, on January 24, 2025, the OSP sent a letter to Mr. Ofori-Atta’s residence, summoning him to appear before them on February 10, 2025, to discuss suspected corruption-related offenses.

OSP’s Controversial Actions: A Threat to Due Process?

Henry Nana Boakye, speaking passionately at the press conference, accused the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of acting arbitrarily in handling the case of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. He argued that the institution, which was set up to fight corruption, has instead engaged in actions that threaten the fundamental human rights of individuals.

According to Boakye, the OSP’s decision to declare Ofori-Atta a fugitive is not only legally flawed but also politically motivated. He pointed out that a person can only be labeled a fugitive if they are evading justice and cannot be traced.

However, in Ofori-Atta’s case, the former minister had notified the Chief of Staff as far back as early January 2025 about his travel plans for medical treatment in the United States.

OSP’s Letter and Ofori-Atta’s Response

On January 24, 2025, the Special Prosecutor’s office issued a directive for Ofori-Atta to appear before the OSP on February 10, 2025, to answer questions related to alleged corruption offenses.

However, at the time of receiving the letter, Ofori-Atta was already in the United States undergoing medical observation at the renowned Mayo Clinic.

In response to the OSP’s directive, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers formally informed the office about his medical condition and provided supporting documents, including official letters from the Mayo Clinic.

They assured the OSP that their client would be available for questioning as soon as his treatment was completed.

Despite this, the OSP rejected the request for postponement, insisting that Ofori-Atta indicate a fixed return date. Failure to comply, the OSP warned, would result in legal measures to “secure his return” to Ghana.

OSP’s Raid on Ofori-Atta’s Residence

Tensions escalated on February 11, 2025, when a group of twelve heavily armed men, including a police officer, military personnel, and plainclothes individuals, stormed Ofori-Atta’s residence.

Video footage of the raid showed the men forcefully entering the premises, raising questions about the legality and necessity of such an operation.

This raid has fueled accusations that the OSP is engaging in intimidation tactics rather than following proper legal procedures. Critics argue that if the OSP had genuine concerns, it could have pursued diplomatic channels instead of resorting to force.

Double Standards in OSP Investigations?

Nana Boakye further questioned why the OSP had not applied the same urgency in previous high-profile corruption cases.

He referenced the infamous Airbus scandal, where an intermediary linked to former President John Mahama was investigated by the OSP. In that case, the Special Prosecutor claimed to have traveled to the UK to conduct interviews, rather than resorting to aggressive tactics.

“If you could wait two years to interview an individual in the Airbus case, why can’t you wait a few weeks for someone who has provided legitimate medical documentation?” Boakye asked.

Political Persecution or Anti-Corruption Crusade?

Ofori-Atta’s supporters see the OSP’s actions as an attempt to tarnish his reputation and settle political scores. Since assuming office in 2017, Ofori-Atta has faced multiple allegations, including conflicts of interest in Ghana’s Eurobond issuance. However, in all instances, he has cooperated with investigations and remained open to legal scrutiny.

Henry Nana Boakye emphasized that labeling Ofori-Atta a fugitive is not only inaccurate but also a national embarrassment. He warned that such reckless accusations could undermine public confidence in Ghana’s justice system.

OSP’s Investigation Expands to Other High-Profile Figures

The controversy does not end with Ofori-Atta. The Special Prosecutor has also named former National Petroleum Authority boss, Dr. Sheikh Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, as a subject of investigation.

However, it has emerged that Dr. Abdul-Hamid had not received any formal invitation, letter, or even a phone call from the OSP before being publicly mentioned in the corruption probe.

Boakye called this a “bizarre situation,” questioning how the OSP could announce an investigation into someone who had not even been notified.

With the OSP facing mounting criticism over its handling of these high-profile cases, legal and political analysts are calling for greater accountability.

While the fight against corruption remains critical, due process and fairness must not be compromised.

As Ken Ofori-Atta continues his medical treatment in the United States, all eyes will be on the OSP’s next move.