Richard Kwadwo Adu promises to recapture of Wenchi seat from NDC   

Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, an aspiring chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Wenchi Constituency has promised to recapture the seat in Election 2024.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) grabbed the seat in the 2020 general election, one of the traditional seats of the NPP in the Bono Region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi during a working visit by Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, Mr Adu said the party would not only take back the seat, but would also increase its presidential votes.

Accompanied by other key staff of the Bono Regional Coordinating Council, Mad Owusu-Banahene was in the area to interact with the people in identifying and helping to tackle their development needs.

Mr Adu, a former Wenchi Constituency Youth Organiser of the NPP and former Assemblyman for the Ntoase Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality apologised to the leadership of the NPP for losing the seat.

“Our political ancestors are not even happy about this great loss”, he said, saying the Party had learnt a lot of lessons from the Election 2020.

He emphasised that Wenchi still remained a stronghold of the NPP, despite the Party’s abysmal performance in the parliamentary election in the Election 2020 and implored other candidates and their followers to be decorous in their campaigning.

He said the use of abusive languages and derogatory remarks in the campaign could cause divisions and affect the Party’s unity in the Constituency.

Mr Adu reminded the leadership of the Party against the imposition of parliamentary candidates which caused the NPP dearly in the previous election and stressed the need for the NPP to create equal opportunity for all aspirants to contest various positions in the Party.

He said his decision to contest for the Constituency Chairman was to ensure the NPP’s victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Election 2024.

“This is the time we must identify and bring on board every disgruntled member and supporter in the electioneering. As we prepare for the 2024 polls which are close, we must also endeavour to identify and tackle pertinent challenges that confronted us, in order not to repeat those challenges in the next general election”, he said.

Mr Adu also called on the Party to adequately resource the constituencies, saying the polling stations and supporters at the grassroots remained the Party’s pillars and backbones.