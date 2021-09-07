Richard Nyamanor and others shine in Greater Accra Wrestling competition

Richard Nyamanor, Mohammed Sando, Fred Kudzete, Mamudu Nemeta, Isaac Commey and Fuseini Isah won gold in their respective categories in the Greater Accra Wrestling competition held over the weekend.

The Regional competition drew participation from 80 wrestlers from Volta Region, Tema and Accra at the Bukom Park.

At the end, it was Nyamador who emerged winner in the 79kg ahead of Mamudu Awudu and Adjei Abraham who won silver and bronze respectively whilst Sando topped the 70kg category, followed by Zukale Naha and Daniel Acheampong.

In the 61kg, Kudzete was crowned the champion with Jerry Quansah receiving the silver medal, whereas Nemeta came out gold medalist in the 86kg ahead of John Dekagbe and Jonathan Euro.

The 74 kg, Commey came first with Jonathan Lamptey and Edmund Akator in second and third position respectively whist Fuseni Isah won the +100kg category with Maxwell Amekudzi in the second position.

The competition was organized by the interim Greater Accra Chairman, Nii Ayitey to select athletes for the National Wrestling competition expected to be held in November.