Richard Ofori Boadi Secures Overwhelming Mandate as Kumasi Mayor

Richard Ofori Boadi has been confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kumasi after receiving near-unanimous approval from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

With 55 out of 56 present members voting in favor, his endorsement reflects a 98.2% consensus, marking one of the strongest mandates in recent municipal leadership transitions.

The confirmation process, overseen by Ghana’s Electoral Commission on April 10, 2025, paves the way for Boadi to address critical urban challenges outlined by Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene. Key priorities include decongesting Kumasi’s traffic-clogged streets, improving sanitation systems, and resolving persistent operational issues at Kejetia Market—a commercial hub plagued by inefficiencies. “These challenges have stalled the metropolis’ growth,” Amoakohene remarked, pledging regional collaboration to support Boadi’s administration.

Boadi, a nominee of President John Mahama, acknowledged the assembly’s confidence, vowing to prioritize inclusive governance. “This mandate is a call to action for all stakeholders to unite in rebuilding Kumasi’s glory,” he stated. His appointment comes amid rising public demand for tangible solutions to urban decay and infrastructure deficits in Ghana’s second-largest city.

Kumasi, historically dubbed the “Garden City,” has struggled with rapid urbanization and inadequate planning. Past administrations faced criticism for slow progress on flagship projects, including stalled road expansions and waste management failures. Analysts suggest Boadi’s landslide endorsement signals assembly members’ optimism in his technocratic background and political connections to unlock stalled initiatives.

However, the single dissenting vote underscores lingering skepticism about centralized decision-making in city governance. Civic groups have long advocated for greater community engagement in urban planning, particularly in informal settlements disproportionately affected by poor services.

As Boadi assumes office, his ability to balance political expectations with grassroots needs will be closely watched. Success in revitalizing Kejetia Market alone could bolster economic activity, but systemic issues like illegal street trading and waste disposal require sustained, multifaceted interventions. The regional minister’s pledge of cooperation hints at broader institutional alignment, though tangible outcomes will ultimately determine public confidence in this new chapter for Kumasi.