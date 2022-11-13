Richard Ofori, Wollacot likely to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

Big blow for Ghana as Orlando Pirates’ goalkeeper, Richard Ofori and Charlton Athletic’ Jojo Wollacot are likely to miss the much anticipated FIFA World Cup due to recent injuries they picked at club level.

Black Stars goalkeeper Ofori, was ruled out of the Carling Black Label Cup semi final clash against Kaizer Chief following the late injury he picked.

Information pieced together by the GNA Sports revealed Ofori was part of Coach Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad, however, the goalkeeper would miss his slot to represent Ghana at the Mundial.

Ofori suffered an injury with nine days to the start of the tourney, missing the chance to experience his first World Cup appearance.

Wollacot, who helped Ghana to qualify for her fourth appearance at the biggest football festival at the expense of Nigeria would also miss the tourney.

The 26-year-old picked up an injury which ruled him out of Charlton Athletic’s game against Burton Albion in the English League One on Saturday.

Wollacott was part of Charlton Athletic’s warm-up session ahead of the game, but was replaced before the game.

This would be a huge blow for the Black Stars team as the gaffer prepares to name the final squad on Monday.

The five goalkeepers who made in Addo’s 55-man provisional squad are Joseph Wallacott, Ibrahim Danlad, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori and Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Ghana would begin her World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay days after.