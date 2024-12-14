Richard Prah Claims Voter Apathy in Ashanti Region Fueled by Discontent Over Northern Candidates

Richard Prah, the former Nhyiaeso Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed that voter apathy during the recent elections in the Ashanti Region was partly driven by dissatisfaction over the choice of candidates from northern Ghana fielded by both the NPP and NDC.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, Mr. Prah shared that he gathered this information after discreetly engaging with NPP supporters, many of whom did not recognize him. According to him, several of them confessed that they were demotivated to vote because the election featured two candidates from the north, which led to a sense of disinterest in both options.

“Sometimes people don’t openly share their true reasons for not voting,” Prah noted. “But let me tell you this—some people didn’t vote because they said it was two northerners contesting, and they were unwilling to vote for either of them.”

Prah, who was monitoring the elections in the Manhyia North area, recounted his experience of mingling with local NPP supporters in disguise. He said that many confided in him that the presence of two northern candidates made them feel disconnected from the election, leading to a decision not to cast their ballots.

The former parliamentary candidate, now a prominent NDC communicator, voiced his concern over what he described as ethnocentric attitudes affecting the political process. He warned that such biases could harm Ghana’s democracy and must be tackled through increased education and awareness.

“Such thinking will hurt our democracy. We need to intensify education to eliminate these prejudices. In the NDC, we have moved beyond this. It is the NPP that must rise to the occasion and tackle this issue,” Prah added. He suggested that the NPP’s past remarks on ethnicity had contributed to the challenges they now face.

The general elections were marked by low voter turnout, especially in the Ashanti Region, which negatively impacted the NPP’s performance. In response, the NPP Regional Executive, led by Chairman Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, has pledged to investigate the reasons behind the party’s disappointing results.