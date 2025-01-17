Richbhad Rebrands to Alale, Drops New single “Rehab”

Rising Ghanaian musician Alale, formerly known as Richbhad, has embarked on a new chapter in his career with the release of his latest single, “Rehab.” This powerful Afro-soul anthem dives into the dark and poignant themes of addiction, peer pressure, and the struggle to reclaim one’s identity in the face of toxic influences.

“Rehab” delivers a stirring narrative about the dangers of addiction and the destructive power of bad company. The song paints an evocative picture of how easily individuals can be drawn into harmful behaviors when surrounded by toxic influences. With deeply personal and relatable lyrics, Alale invites listeners to reflect on these challenges while offering hope and inspiration for overcoming them.

Born Alale Kweku Saiba Alale, the talented singer-songwriter has honed a distinctive sound he calls Afro-soul—a blend of emotional depth and intellectual energy inspired by personal experiences and his surroundings. Known for his storytelling prowess, Alale creates music that reflects reality while motivating and inspiring audiences.

“Rehab is an emotionally charged anthem that delves deep into the dark world of addiction and the destructive influence friends can have on someone’s life. The song explores the struggles of getting trapped in addiction due to peer pressure, and how easily a person can lose themselves when surrounded by toxic influences.” – Alale shares.

Highlights of Alale’s artistic journey include, A commitment to crafting diverse genres with a foundation in Afrobeat and Afro-soul, Thought-provoking lyrics that explore reality and futuristic concepts and a unique ability to express emotions imaginatively and beautifully, earning him the title “Lyricism.”

As Afrobeats continues to dominate the global music scene, Alale’s hypnotic sound and profound storytelling position him as one of Ghana’s most promising artists.

Stream “Rehab” on all major platforms now here https://musics.to/Alale-rehab . Connect With Alale on social media @alalemusic