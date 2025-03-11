Richie Grateful drops uplifting debut Gospel single ‘Grateful’

In a heartfelt celebration of faith and thanksgiving, Richie Grateful has officially released his debut Gospel single, ‘Grateful’. The song, which is now available on all major streaming platforms, is a soul-stirring expression of gratitude to God for His endless love, mercy, and blessings. Listen here: https://social.tunecore.com/linkShare?linkid=ptYDgq_Pw-dXbzTbL1UeIA

Richie Grateful, a rising Gospel artist and minister, has long been passionate about using music to inspire and uplift souls. His journey in ministry and music has been shaped by personal experiences of divine grace, which he powerfully conveys in ‘Grateful’.

Speaking about the song, Richie shared, “I am passionate about sharing God’s word, as commanded by Jesus in the Great Commission (Matthew 28:16) and I believe the gift of music enables me to do this effectively. By God’s grace, we have a movement–Richie Grateful Ministries (RGM)–where we unite in prayer, Bible study, and worship. ‘Grateful’ was recorded during our first major living room gathering in the UK, titled ‘My Commitment’. This song is my personal testimony, which is why I go by the name Richie Grateful. I pray it blesses you and brings testimonies into your life. God bless you.”

The song features a melodious blend of contemporary Gospel and African rhythms, making it both a heartfelt worship anthem and an uplifting praise song. With rich vocal harmonies and a powerful message, ‘Grateful’ is expected to resonate with listeners from all walks of life. ‘Grateful’ was also recorded live.

Fans and Gospel music lovers have already begun to embrace the song, with many praising its inspiring lyrics and captivating sound. Music critics have also noted Richie Grateful Ministry’s strong vocal delivery and the song’s well-crafted production. As he embarks on this musical journey, Richie Grateful Ministry hopes ‘Grateful’ will touch hearts, encourage believers, and spread the message of thanksgiving. He also hinted at more music in the pipeline, promising his growing audience a series of spirit-filled songs in the near future.