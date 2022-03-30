RICHIE Plantation Company CEO Donates Incubator To Swedru Government Hospital

The Management and staff of the Swedru Government Hospital have applauded Mr Richard Ekow Quansah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RICHIE Plantation Company limited, for donating an incubator to the facility.

Dr Julius Abuku, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency that the US$10,000 incubator came at the right time as one of the three old ones had broken down.

The new one, he noted, had saved many premature babies.

Mr Quansah, whose company dealt in food processing, cultivation of tree seedlings and fisheries, had pledged to donate two more incubators to the hospital.

Dr Abudu said the facility served about three administrative districts in the area but some of its equipment were outmoded at the wards and needed modern ones to enhance quality healthcare delivery.

He said major renovation works was also needed to give it a face-lift to meet modern standards of health delivery.

On staff strength, Dr Abudu said the hospital currently had eight medical doctors, which was woefully inadequate as it recorded between 4,000 and 5,000 patients attendance per month.

He called on the Government to post more medical doctors to the facility to enable it to render quality services to the teeming patients who sought medical treatment there.

The Medical Superintendent appealed to the MP for Agona West, Mrs Cynthia Morrison, to lobby for more for equipment and doctors for the hospital to become one of the best facilities in the Central Region.

He stated that maternal deaths had reduced drastically at the hospital due to adequate education to pregnant women about the importance of antenatal care to prevent complication during labour.

Dr Abudu commended the Swedru Development Club for the renovation of one of the structures of the hospital to be used as a Physiotherapy Department.

He urged other citizens of Agona Swedru to emulate the example of Mr Quansah and the Club to contribute to quality health care delivery in the area.