Ghana international Richmond Boakye Yiadom, 28 has moved to Polish Ekstraklasa side, Gornik Zabrze.

The former Juventus attacker after seeing out his contract with Red Star Belgrade at the end of 2020 agreed to end his stay at the Serbian club to pursue a different challenge elsewhere.

After successful talks between representatives of the Richmond player and officials, he joined Gornik Zabrze for the rest of the 2020/2021 football season.

“Richmond Boakye became the new footballer of Górnik from Zabrze. The Ghana national forward has a contract with the club binding at least until the end of the current season,” the Polish outfit announced on Tuesday.

Gornik Zabrze becomes the 10th club Red Star Belgrade has played in his professional career.

Some of the teams he featured for are Atalanta, Genoa, Jiangsu Suning, Elche, Sassuolo, and others.