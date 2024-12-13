Ricketts-Hagan Criticizes Bawumia Over Digitalisation Focus and Economic Performance

George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, has strongly criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for prioritising digitalisation over addressing Ghana’s economic challenges, claiming the shift has only benefited Bawumia himself.

Ricketts-Hagan, speaking on the matter, highlighted that Bawumia’s only notable success in digitalisation was his swift concession of defeat following the election, just hours before the official declaration from the Electoral Commission. This, he said, was the only tangible result Bawumia achieved through his digitalisation efforts.

Once heralded as an ‘Economic Messiah’ during his tenure as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and during his opposition years, Bawumia was expected to turn around the country’s economic fortunes upon becoming Vice President in 2017. However, Ricketts-Hagan argued that under Bawumia’s leadership of the Economic Management Team, Ghana’s economic performance had worsened, with economic indicators showing a significant decline compared to the previous administration.

Ricketts-Hagan referred to Bawumia as a “theoretical economist,” suggesting that his academic background in economics and his theoretical knowledge did not translate into effective action. He criticised Bawumia’s shift towards digitalisation, saying it yielded little to no practical results, except for his early concession of defeat after the polls.

“I knew he wouldn’t go anywhere with what he is doing. He has now become a digital man. One thing he has been very successful at as a digital man is to declare his own failure early,” Ricketts-Hagan remarked. “He declared his results that he has failed before Jean Mensa came [to announce], so, he has at least saved himself with his digital.”

Ricketts-Hagan further explained that while Bawumia’s economic theories were well-spoken, the practical implementation of these ideas proved to be a challenge. He emphasised that economics is not just about data and presentations but about practical execution, something Bawumia seemed to lack.

“We know the efforts that go in at that level but I did not wish him to succeed, and I knew he would not succeed. Also, I knew he didn’t have the capacity to do the job,” Ricketts-Hagan added. “If economics is all about data and presentation, then everyone who has studied economics will be a great economist. The practicality of it is the real deal.”