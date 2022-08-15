Rickie Hurtubise scored 39 points to win Odadee golf 

Rickie Hurtubise scored 39 points to win the Second Annual Odadee Open Golf Championship played at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra on Saturday.

He was followed by Maxwell Ababio with 38 points while Francis Amuzu placed third with 37 points.

In the Group ‘B’ segment, Kobby Addai came first with 38 points, Hutton Birisiwa took the second position with 37 pints while Fiifi Thompson placed third with 35 points.

Catherine Fabbi won the Ladies event with 37 points while Leticia Amponsah Mensah came second with 33 points, beating Sarah Jean-Ian on count-back.

The Group ‘B’ encounter was won by Elizabeth Essel Koomson with 37

points, Mame Tonyiga took the second position with 34 pints while Orolin Tamza placed third with 33ponts.

The One-day 18Hole Stable-ford event which was organized by the old students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon was sponsored by Kenya Air lines, Silver Star Auto Limited, Goil Ghana Limited, Ashfoam, Imperial General Assurance, Total Energy and Tenth Generation Africa.

Mr. Isaac Aninakwah, Executive Director of Aro Golf Tours said the aim of the competition was to raise funds to complete the numerous projects of the school being executed by the Association (Odadee).

He commended the participants for their sportsmanship exhibited and gave the assurance that next year’s event would be greater than this year.