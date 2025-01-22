Ride Afrique Accra Criterium 2025 Gears Up for Thrilling Action

The Ride Afrique Accra Criterium, one of Africa’s premier cycling events, is set to take place on Saturday, April 19th, 2025, at the iconic Accra Sports Stadium.

This year’s edition promises to deliver an adrenaline-packed experience, featuring 105 kilometers (30 laps) of intense cycling competition.

As part of the Ride Afrique Cycling Project, the event aims to discover and reward talented cyclists from across the African continent. Since its inception five years ago, the project has gained international recognition from the International Cycling Union and approval from the Ghana Cycling Federation.

According to Mr. Richard Agu, CEO of the Ride Afrique Cycling Project, preparations for this year’s event are in full swing.

“We’re thrilled to host the Ride Afrique Accra Criterium 2025 and confident that it will be our most exciting and competitive event yet,” said Mr. Agu. “We’ve upgraded our organization structure and awards, and we’re eager to showcase Africa’s top cycling talent.”

Mr. Agu also expressed his gratitude to sponsors and partners for their unwavering support. This year’s event boasts significant upgrades, including substantial cash prizes, products, and materials from sponsors for the winners.

The Ride Afrique Accra Criterium 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring Africa’s best cyclists competing at the highest level.