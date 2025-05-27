Ride-Hailing Fares Unchanged Despite Cedi Gains, Drivers Union Insists

Ghanaian ride-hailing drivers will maintain current fares despite the cedi’s appreciation and reduced fuel prices, the Ghana Online Drivers Union (GODU) announced, distancing itself from a 15% fare cut mandated by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) for public transport.

GODU President Francis Tengey clarified that ride-hailing platforms like Uber, Bolt, and Yango operate independently of traditional unions, citing a lack of formal recognition since their 2021 affiliation request to the Trade Union Congress (TUC). “GPRTU’s directive does not bind us. Our sector remains unregulated, and our union lacks official accreditation to negotiate fare changes,” Tengey stated.

The declaration follows public scrutiny over fare fairness after GPRTU’s reduction, which excluded ride-hailing services. Tengey emphasized the disconnect between ride-hailing drivers and legacy transport unions, urging the government to formalize their status. “We plead with the Ministries of Transport and Youth and Employment to regulate the sector and recognize our union. Only then can we engage platforms on fare adjustments,” he added. Consumer group CUTS International echoed calls for accountability, urging local assemblies to enforce fare compliance and penalize operators who withhold reductions from commuters.

The standoff highlights regulatory gaps in Ghana’s evolving transport sector, where ride-hailing services operate in a governance vacuum. Industry analysts note mounting pressure on the Ministry of Transport to establish clear policies addressing pricing, union representation, and integration into national transport frameworks. Without intervention, fare disparities risk exacerbating tensions between traditional and digital mobility providers, while consumers face uneven relief from economic improvements.