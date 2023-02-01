Ridge City sink in bottom place, PearlPia regains Northern Zone top spot

The match-day eight of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) pulled off over the weekend as Ridge City was handed another excruciating defeat to go winless after eight matches.

In the Southern Zone, Ridge City despite the introduction of newly appointed Coach Nii Armah, continued their eight-match winless run this season after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Faith Ladies with a hat trick from Maafia Nyame who won the best player in that encounter.

With ten matches to end the season, Ridge City can boast of two points and is deeply rooted at the bottom in the zone.

Security side, Army Ladies also moved to 15 points after picking an all-important three points against Soccer Intellectuals who gave them a really tough game.

Army managed to record a 1-0 victory at the MATS Park in Teshie to keep their title ambitions alive.

Southern Zone leaders, Hasaacas Ladies came back from a goal down to give Ladystrikers their fourth defeat of the season in a 2-1 drama at the Secondi Gyandu Park in Takoradi.

Coach Yussif Basigi’s side now leads by a three-point margin ahead of Faith Ladies.

Berry Ladies, showed resilience in the match against Thunder Queens to walk away with the maximum points. Berry Ladies won by a lone goal at the Legon Presec School last Saturday to move from the eighth position. Mabel Amoyaw scored the only goal in the 90+6 minute to send the supporters into a jubilant mood.

Premier League newbies, Essiam Socrates Academy were solid over the weekend, after holding Police Ladies in a 1-1 draw to maintain their fourth-place spot with 13 points.

In the Northern Zone, Pearlpia Ladies defeated Ashtown Ladies in a beautiful 3-1 comeback fashion to move to the first position ahead of defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Pearlpia leads Ampem Darkoa with a two-point margin ahead of match-day nine with high hopes to cement their position.

Tamale Super Ladies also dropped on the league table after suffering their fifth defeat of the season to debutants Candy Soccer Academy at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park yesterday.

Faustina Agyemang’s late goal secured a point for Supreme Ladies against Ampem Darkoa who failed to triumph over the Kumasi-based side despite their second-half solid performance on Monday.

Also at the Bantama Astro Turf, bottom-placed Fabulous Ladies bottled a 2-0 lead to visitors, Northern Ladies.

Coach Prince Acheampong’s side failed to hold on to their first-half lead, after which their opponents responded to end the game 2-2.

Dreamz Ladies and Prisons Ladies shared points in a goalless game on Saturday.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies forward Mary Amponsah leads the top goalscorers chart with 10 goals after eight games.